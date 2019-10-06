Citigroup Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $143.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.9% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

