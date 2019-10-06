Citigroup Downgrades Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Neutral

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 821,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,177. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Echostar has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echostar will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,519,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,645,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 23.8% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 971,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 186,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

