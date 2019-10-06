Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRUS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 577,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

