Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CRUS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.
NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 577,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $60.00.
In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
