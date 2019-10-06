CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CCC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 612,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,594. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,514,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,873,000. FMR LLC owned 13.79% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

