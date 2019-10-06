Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,124.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002202 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $159,489.00 and $1,124.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00192002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.01024796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,512 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

