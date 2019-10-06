Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 729.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chimerix by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,514,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 816,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 514,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

