Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Cap of $16.21 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $2.12 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00192376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.01031986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00091311 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,996,515 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

