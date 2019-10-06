Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Chewy stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,023. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 41,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

