Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.58.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

