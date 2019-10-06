Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.58.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 893,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

