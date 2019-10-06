Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,490. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $838.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

