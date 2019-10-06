Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CHAP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,440. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 554,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,170,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,283,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 316,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

