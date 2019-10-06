Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,856,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 729,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 135,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

