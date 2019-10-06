Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 6,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $486.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.88 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 700,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,270,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,055.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 700,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,988,187.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,016 shares of company stock worth $1,976,542 in the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Century Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

