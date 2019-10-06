CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

