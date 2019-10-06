Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of CETV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 271,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,422. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. Central European Media Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CETV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 58,851.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

