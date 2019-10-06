CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

