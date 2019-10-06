Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CSFL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

CSFL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 519,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,012. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $196.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 9,765.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.