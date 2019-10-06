CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 2,282,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,239. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

