CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 2,282,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,239. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About CEMIG
