Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,751,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 1,181,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.