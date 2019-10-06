Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.