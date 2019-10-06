CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 923,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

