CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 2,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,951 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

