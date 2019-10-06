CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 2,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,900 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

