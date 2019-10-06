Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 103,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,627. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares in the company, valued at $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.