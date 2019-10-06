Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.52.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.04. 2,348,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,105. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

