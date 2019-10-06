Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 112,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $523.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 450,684 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

