carVertical Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $22,103.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, carVertical has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.