CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

KMX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 847,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

