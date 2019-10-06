Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,361. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,747.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $53,437.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1,400.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 281,288.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 826.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 293,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.