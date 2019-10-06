Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post $36.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.40 billion and the lowest is $36.80 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $35.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.94 billion to $153.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $159.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $157.85 billion to $161.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 1,810,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

