Cardano Trading Up 6.4% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $36.35 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Cryptomate and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021176 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.02253616 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000689 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002472 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, Upbit, HitBTC, Exmo, ABCC, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, Cryptomate, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

