Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.23.
Capri stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
