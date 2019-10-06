Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Capri stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

