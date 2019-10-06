Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 72,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,716. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $191.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 731.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.