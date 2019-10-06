Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $897.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

