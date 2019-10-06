Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Cactus has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 624.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 514,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 443,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after buying an additional 360,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $11,423,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

