Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,282.20.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $10.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1,274.46. 19,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,156. Cable One has a 52 week low of $767.15 and a 52 week high of $1,321.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,266.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,155.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.65 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cable One by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Cable One by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

