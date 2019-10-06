Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 50,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $674.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.92%. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $95,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 437.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

