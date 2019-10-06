Burst (BURST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $167,773.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, C-CEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $167,773.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,064,671,048 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Livecoin, C-CEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

