Bulwark (BWK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157,072.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Bulwark has a total market cap of $157,072.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000902 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

