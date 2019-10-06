BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives C$60.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$51.18. 197,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,968. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.61. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$32.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

