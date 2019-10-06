Brokerages Set WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $16.10

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 2,457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in WillScot by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 261,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.74 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.