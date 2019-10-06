Brokerages Set United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) PT at $152.67

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

UTX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,115. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

