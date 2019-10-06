Brokerages Set Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) PT at GBX 2,604.86

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,604.86 ($34.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.18) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,438 ($31.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,096 ($27.39). 993,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,490 ($32.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

