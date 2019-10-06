Brokerages Set LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 1,019,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 10,463 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $150,039.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,541 shares in the company, valued at $853,817.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $90,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,663 shares of company stock valued at $242,921. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.