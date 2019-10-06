Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target at $17.75

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 31,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

