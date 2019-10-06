Brokerages Set Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Target Price at GBX 685.83

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 685.83 ($8.96).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 627 ($8.19) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report on Friday, July 26th.

LON INCH traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 619 ($8.09). 998,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 679.50 ($8.88).

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06). Also, insider John Langston purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

