Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $105.12

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

