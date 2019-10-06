Brokerages Set AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Price Target at GBX 3,570.71

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,570.71 ($46.66).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,370 ($44.04) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) target price (up from GBX 3,550 ($46.39)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Allerton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,077 ($53.27), for a total transaction of £379,161 ($495,441.00). Also, insider James Kidd sold 19,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,954 ($51.67), for a total value of £782,694.30 ($1,022,728.73).

Shares of LON:AVV traded up GBX 98 ($1.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,718 ($48.58). The stock had a trading volume of 222,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,232 ($55.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,727.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,618.98.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.