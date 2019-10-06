Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $38.18

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780,729. The firm has a market cap of $274.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 204,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 415,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.