Brokerages Set Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $305.95

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $276.96 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

